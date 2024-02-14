Open Menu

Int’l Childhood Cancer Day: Artist-couple Donates Calligraphy Income To Cancer Kids

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) In connection with International Childhood Cancer Day, an artist couple has donated Rs 800,000 to kids facing cancer complications.

An artist couple the couple identified as Hassan Sheraz and Iram Hassan tragically lost their only child to cancer after which they turned their grief into purpose and decided to dedicate income from their calligraphy work to charitable causes.

The artist Iram sells her calligraphy online and receives an overwhelming response from the global audience.

Talking to APP, Iram said that it was a source of immense pleasure for her to help the poor patients.

"I have dedicated my life to the betterment and welfare of patient kids", she added.

The couple underlined that Feb-15 is marked as International Childhood Cancer Day and in that connection they have renewed their commitment to continue the work for their whole life.

A visitor, Muhammad Kashif also appreciated the gesture shown by the artist couple. He said that the story serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.

Despite the pain, Hassan and Iram are determined to help others facing pediatric cancer”, he concluded.

