DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan campus has organized a colorful event to celebrate International Children Day here on Wednesday.

The event was filled with vibrant performances and meaningful messages highlighting the importance of children’s rights and welfare.

The celebration began with heartfelt speeches by the children, emphasizing their dreams, aspirations, and the significance of education and equality in their lives.

Following the speeches, the children performed tableaus depicting the themes of hope, unity, and the power of education in shaping a brighter future.

The participants were captivated by the skit performed by the students, which creatively portrayed the challenges children face, including child labor, neglect, and abuse, and how society can work together to overcome these issues.

ZamungKor Assistant Director Rafi Ullah, while addressing the event, reminded the children of their fundamental rights, including the right to education, protection, and a safe environment.

He emphasized the importance of raising awareness about violations of children’s rights and urged the children to speak up against injustice.

Rafi Ullah also encouraged the children to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting and supporting children, ensuring a nurturing environment for them to grow and thrive.

The event concluded with a message of hope and solidarity for the children, reaffirming that they are the future leaders and change-makers of society.

Children’s Day at Zamung Kor served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect, nurture, and empower every child.

