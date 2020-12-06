ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :International Civil Aviation Day will be marked on December 7across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the importance of international civil aviation and the role that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) plays in international air transport.

The organization is a United Nations (UN) body responsible for developing international standards for aviation safety.

International Civil Aviation Day reminds people about the importance of international civil aviation in modern society.

ICAO, with support from governments, organizations, businesses and individuals, actively promotes International Civil Aviation Day through various activities and events.

This day is celebrated globally, especially in countries such as South Africa, through various activities such as seminars, published material, educational lectures, classroom activities, and news announcements on international civil aviation topics related to the day.

ICAO was established on December 7, 1944, to secure international cooperation and uniformity in civil aviation matters.

The International Services Transit Agreement and the International Air Transport Agreement were also signed. In 1994 ICAO established International Civil Aviation Day by to mark the organization's 50th anniversary.

This observance aims to generate and reinforce global awareness of the importance of international civil aviation in the social and economic development . The day also commemorates the ICAO's role in promoting the safety, efficiency and regularity of international air transport.

In 1996 the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 7 as International Civil Aviation Day, in accordance with an ICAO initiative and with the Canadian Government's assistance. The assembly urged governments and organizations to observe the day.

This day is now an official UN day.

ICAO is a UN body that works closely with other United Nations members includingthe World Meteorological Organization, the International Telecommunication Union, the Universal Postal Union, the World Health Organization and the International Maritime Organization.