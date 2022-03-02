Intl Civil Defence Day celebrated at Lower Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

International Civil Defence Day was celebrated in Lower Dir with a pledge to serve people with dedication and passion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :International Civil Defence Day was celebrated in Lower Dir with a pledge to serve people with dedication and passion.

A ceremony to mark the day was also held with Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal as a Chief Guest.

Civil Defence Officer, Shahzad Durrani, workers of Rescue 1122 and large number of civil defence volunteers also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, deputy commissioner lauded the enthusiasm of volunteers and urged them work with dedication and courage to meet any situation. He also urged civil society to support volunteers and provide them needed help.

Participants also held a walk in connection with the day that passed various roads of the city and culminated at Balambat Bazar.