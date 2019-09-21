UrduPoint.com
Int'l Community Acknowledging Pakistan's Narrative On Kashmir Issue: Syed Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Int'l community acknowledging Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir issue: Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir issue besides taking notice of gross human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir

After 70 years, United States President Donald Trump offered for mediation on Kashmir dispute and the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) had called a session to discuss prevailing Kashmir situation, he said talking to ptv.

He said Kashmir issue was now an internationalized and the world was supporting the cause of Kashmir due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All the political parties had unified stance over the Kashmir issue, he claimed.

The Chairman said the world acknowledged that India was perpetrating atrocities and genocide on oppressed Kashmiri people and also thanked Iran, Malaysia and Turkey for extending full support of Pakistan on Kashmir cause.

He said Kashmir issue was a flashpoint between two nuclear states that was why six US Senators had written a letter to Donald Trump to play role to defuse tension between Pakistan and India.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan and Kashmiris wanted resolution of Kashmir issue amicably, India adopted stubborn attitude on the issue.

