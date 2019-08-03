UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Asked To Take Notice Of Oppression Against People Of IOK: Imran Ismail

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 06:32 PM

Int'l community asked to take notice of oppression against people of IOK: Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail Saturday called upon the international community to take stock of atrocities committed against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail Saturday called upon the international community to take stock of atrocities committed against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a tweet here Saturday he took strong exception to indifference of world body towards the plight of IOK inhabitants.

"State oppression and atrocities committed against the people of IOK had broken all records," he commented.

The Governor of Sindh on behalf of the people of Pakistan said that they would never abandon their Kashmiri brothers fighting for their self determination right.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Governor All

Recent Stories

AJK's grave concern over nefarious Indian plans be ..

1 minute ago

People advised to ensure their protection against ..

13 minutes ago

Union Coop Distribute1000 gifts packs to Hajj pilg ..

32 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani for convening joint session of Parl ..

18 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority demolishes illega ..

18 minutes ago

Two arrested for throwing acid on family members i ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.