KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Governor Sindh , Imran Ismail Saturday called upon the international community to take stock of atrocities committed against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a tweet here Saturday he took strong exception to indifference of world body towards the plight of IOK inhabitants.

"State oppression and atrocities committed against the people of IOK had broken all records," he commented.

The Governor of Sindh on behalf of the people of Pakistan said that they would never abandon their Kashmiri brothers fighting for their self determination right.