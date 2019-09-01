ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Representatives of various women rights organizations and civil society have urged the international community to take notice of Indian's government restrictions on children and women in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Zubaida Khatoon, CEO of Agosh NGO which deals in women issues, told APP that the people in the IOK were facing several hardships but due to complete ban on the media, no one knew the ground situation there as the Indian occupation forces continued their worst brutalities.

She said many local journalists were complaining of strict restrictions to perform their duties. India should immediately lift restrictions on the people's movement, besides restoring all the communication links, she added.

She said there was a perception at international level that India was currently committing the worst human rights rights, including restrictions on freedom of expression. No one could report as to what brutalities the people of IOK were undergoing, she added.

Naheed Baig, an official of Aurat Foundation, said the international community should play its due role to get stopped genocide of oppressed people in the IOK.

She said it was the responsibility of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to get stopped human rights abuses by India in th IOK and implemented its resolutions related to the self-determination right of Kashmiris.

With curfew and complete lockdown, the occupied Kashmir was already facing acute shortage of food and medicines and which if not lifted would result into the worst humanitarian crisis there, she added.

Women rights activist Zahida Parveen Advocate said the Indian troops had converted the IoK into a prison where they were perpetrating worst cruelties on the people, while all the world champions of human rights were silent.

The women, particularly young girls, were living under great threat from the Indian troops, she said and urged the international community to play their due role before it was too late.