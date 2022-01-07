UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Assistance For Afghanistan Imperative To Avert Humanitarian Crisis: COAS

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Int'l community assistance for Afghanistan imperative to avert humanitarian crisis: COAS

British High Commissioner Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

RAWALPINDI, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

On the occasion, the Army Chief said, "It's imperative for regional peace and stability that international community assist Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis."The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace particularly in Afghan situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Christian Media

Recent Stories

Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Al-Attiyah in contro ..

Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Al-Attiyah in control

1 minute ago
 Zulfiqar Zulfi appointed Lahore Arts Council execu ..

Zulfiqar Zulfi appointed Lahore Arts Council executive director

1 minute ago
 Russian Defense Minister Updates Putin on CSTO Pea ..

Russian Defense Minister Updates Putin on CSTO Peacekeeping Mission in Kazakhsta ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister reviews preparations regarding dia ..

Prime Minister reviews preparations regarding diamond jubilee of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 People Forming Volunteer Squads in Nur-Sultan, Abo ..

People Forming Volunteer Squads in Nur-Sultan, About 500 Participants Join - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Almaty Airport Reserved for Military ..

Kazakhstan's Almaty Airport Reserved for Military Flights - Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.