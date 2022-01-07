British High Commissioner Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

RAWALPINDI, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :British High Commissioner Christian Turner Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

On the occasion, the Army Chief said, "It's imperative for regional peace and stability that international community assist Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis."The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace particularly in Afghan situation.