ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the international community, especially the United Nations, had the responsibility to ensure the fulfillment of the promise and support the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in exercising their inalienable right to self-determination.

"For its part, Pakistan will continue to extend its full political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for dignity and rights including their inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the president said in his message on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day, being observed on January 5.

He said the Kashmiris around the world were observing the 74th anniversary of the Resolution adopted by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP), providing that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

In essence, he said it was a reaffirmation of the inalienable right of Kashmiris to self-determination which was enshrined in international law and upheld by international human rights instruments.

The president said that regrettably, the oppressed people of IIOJK had not been able to exercise this right.

"India continues to oppress the Kashmiris to break their will with massive human rights abuses. Since 5 August 2019, it is engaged in a vicious exercise of altering the demographic structure of IIOJK to turn Kashmiris into a minority in their own land."He said the UN General Assembly annually adopted a resolution on "Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination" that drew international attention towards the plight and rights of people living under situations of forced occupation.