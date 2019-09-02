Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan was adopting all possible measures to mobilize international community to put pressure on India for immediately lifting curfew in Indian Held Kashmir( IHK)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan was adopting all possible measures to mobilize international community to put pressure on India for immediately lifting curfew in Indian Held Kashmir( IHK).

Talking to the media persons after inaugurating a sewerage project here, Qureshi said that a special Kashmir Cell had been set up at Foreign Office to discus the measures being adopted for raising the voice of Kashmiri people.

He said the setting up Kashmir Cell was an indication that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched a comprehensive campaign at international level with a title "Lift curfew from IHK' immediately.

It was the unanimous demand of 54 Islamic countries under the umbrella of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to lift of curfew in IHK, he said.

He said that Kashmiris had been facing curfew for the last 28 days, which could create severe humanitarian crisis in the IHK.

Qureshi said that he was going to raise the voice for rights of Kashmiris in Geneva, Switzerland on September 9, where he would highlight human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. He said the use of pallet guns, communication black out and human rights abuse would also be highlighted before the international community.

He said that European Union (EU) in its meeting being held on September 2 would discuss the Kashmir issue. He hoped the EU would play its role in this regard by keeping in view the human rights violations in IOK.

The foreign minister said that a historical protest would be organized in front of Indian High Commission in London on September 3.

He said the Kashmir issue had also got attention of the US Congress and House of Common of the UK. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of Kashmir in the General Assembly session of the United Nations on September 27, where representatives of 193 countries would be present.

To a question about counsel's access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the FM said that as per the decision of International Court of Justice, Pakistan was bound to give him access.

He said, Pakistan wants peace while India was attempting to destroy peace of the region. He said that representatives of P5 countries had also been informed in Islamabad about the prevailing situation in IHK.

He said that dialogues were not possible in the current situation as the Kashmiri leadership was detained and the people of IHK were facing curfew. There are three stakeholders on the Kashmir issue including Pakistan, Kashmir and India, he added.

He said that Pakistan was ready to respond any misadventurism by India.

Qureshi urged the opposition parties to play their role for Kashmir issue and participate in the protest being registered on the coming Friday.

Later, addressing a public meeting, Qureshi said the government was committed to resolve public problems on priority.

He said that sewerage project would be completed at a cost of Rs 50 million. He also announced that another sewerage project would soon be started in PP-215.