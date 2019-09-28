(@imziishan)

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said the International community was now considering Indian narrative wrong that Kashmir was it's internal issue due to effective policy of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government on the issue

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented real situation of Kashmir as ambassador of Kashmir people at 74th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

UNGA was informed about the plight of innocent people in the occupied valley due to continued curfew, he added.

He said Indian occupation forces had lifted around 13,000 thousand youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to unknown destination.

Fakhar said that Reshtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mindset of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had been exposed at international level as minorities were being victimized in that country.

Narendra Modi also assassinated around 2500 innocent peoples in Gujarat, he added .

Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir had been acknowledged as disputed territory as US President Donald Trump had offered his mediation on this longstanding issue.

He said the US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Alice Wells had urged India for lifting curfew in the occupied valley. She also talked about human rights violation in Indian held Kashmir, he added.

China and Russia were supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, he added.

He hoped that permanent member of United Nation Security Council would play their due role for resolving this lingering issue.

International media like BBC and CNN was highlighting human right violation in IOK, he added.

To a question, he said there was no example in the past, any leader presented Pakistan's stance about Kashmir and problems of Islamic world at any international forums impressively.

He said the prime minister highlighted all important issues confronting by Pakistan these days.