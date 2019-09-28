UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Considering Indian Narrative On Kashmir Wrong: Fakhar Imam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:29 PM

Int'l community considering Indian narrative on Kashmir wrong: Fakhar Imam

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said the International community was now considering Indian narrative wrong that Kashmir was it's internal issue due to effective policy of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government on the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said the International community was now considering Indian narrative wrong that Kashmir was it's internal issue due to effective policy of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government on the issue.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented real situation of Kashmir as ambassador of Kashmir people at 74th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

UNGA was informed about the plight of innocent people in the occupied valley due to continued curfew, he added.

He said Indian occupation forces had lifted around 13,000 thousand youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to unknown destination.

Fakhar said that Reshtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mindset of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had been exposed at international level as minorities were being victimized in that country.

Narendra Modi also assassinated around 2500 innocent peoples in Gujarat, he added .

Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir had been acknowledged as disputed territory as US President Donald Trump had offered his mediation on this longstanding issue.

He said the US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Alice Wells had urged India for lifting curfew in the occupied valley. She also talked about human rights violation in Indian held Kashmir, he added.

China and Russia were supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, he added.

He hoped that permanent member of United Nation Security Council would play their due role for resolving this lingering issue.

International media like BBC and CNN was highlighting human right violation in IOK, he added.

To a question, he said there was no example in the past, any leader presented Pakistan's stance about Kashmir and problems of Islamic world at any international forums impressively.

He said the prime minister highlighted all important issues confronting by Pakistan these days.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Russia Narendra Modi Trump Alice Media All Government PTV

Recent Stories

14 vehicles impounded over violations in Multan

1 minute ago

Int'l Engineering, Machinery Exhibition 2019 concl ..

1 minute ago

Earthquake renders hundreds of thousands people sh ..

1 minute ago

UN-Backed Syrian Constitutional Committee to Conve ..

1 minute ago

Annemiek van Vleuten wins road race world title

1 hour ago

One more polio case surfaces in Sindh, 31 months o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.