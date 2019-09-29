(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam has said due to effective policy of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government on Kashmir, the international community was now considering Indian narrative wrong that Kashmir was its internal issue on the issue.

Talking to Pakistan Television on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented real situation of Kashmir as ambassador of Kashmiri people at the 74th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA). The UNGA was informed about the plight of innocent people in the occupied valley due to continued curfew, he added.

He said Indian occupation forces had lifted around 13,000 thousand youth in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to unknown destination.

Fakhar said that Reshtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mindset of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had been exposed at international level as minorities were being victimized in that country. Narendra Modi also assassinated around 2500 innocent peoples in Gujarat, he added .

Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir had been acknowledged as disputed territory as US President Donald Trump had offered his mediation on this longstanding issue. He said the US Deputy Assistant Secretary, Alice Wells had urged India for lifting curfew in the occupied valley. She also talked about human rights violation in Indian held Kashmir, he added.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee said that China and Russia were supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir. He hoped that permanent member of United Nation Security Council would play their due role for resolving this lingering issue. The international media like BBC and CNN was highlighting human right violation in IOK, he added.

To a question, he said there was no example in the past that any leader presented Pakistan's stance about Kashmir and problems of Islamic world at any international forums so impressively. He said the Prime Minister highlighted all important issues confronting Pakistan these days.