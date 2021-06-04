(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assisstant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said that international community hailed the steps taken by Pakistan against the environmental pollution.

Collective efforts were needed to address the environmental issues at global level, he said while talking to a news channel.

He said environment friendly technology was also being introduced in the country and added that China and Japan were the leading countries in the world which were getting maximum benefits by this technology.

Amin Aslam also appreciated the role of youth, specially the students for successfully launching Green Pakistan project across the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had launched the "billion Tree Tsunami" project in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province to restore it's forests and to fight the global warming effects.