Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:52 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Mehmmod Basra said on Friday that international community has folded a blind eye towards human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir for economic interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Mehmmod Basra said on Friday that international community has folded a blind eye towards human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir for economic interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said unfortunately, Muslim countries have not played their positive role to resolve Kashmir dispute. While the Prime Minister of Pakistan has highlighted Kashmir issue in a vigorous manner.

He said, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will pay off very soon.

Modi has emerged as worst terrorist of the century and the minorities in India under Hindu fundamentalist regime are living in continuous life threats, Shaukat Basra said.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as leader of the Muslim world. The Opposition should restrain from taking any step against sovereignty of the country. It is right of the people of Kashmir to decide their fate and exercise their legit right to self determination, he added.

