ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the global community carefully listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative about the Islamophobia.

Talking to the media at parliament house, Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Pakistan as progressive and tolerant country.

He said the prime minister delivered the true message of islam and changed the perception of global community about Muslims as they used to be perceived fundamentalist and intolerant.

He hoped that the world would not remain quite over the issues highlighted by the PM in his speech in the United National General Assembly (UNGA) session.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan received applaud not just from the international audience but from the Kashmiris also for fighting their case effectively.

The minister, while criticizing the former Chairman Kashmir committee Maulana Fazalur Rehman, said that later did nothing during his tenure except enjoying foreign tours and living lavish life on government expediture in the name of Kashmir.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was used to take along his entire family on US trip on government's expenses whereas Bilawal Bhutto enjoys cordial relations with American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) but never take up Kashmir issue with them, he maintained.

"I was expecting that the opposition will discuss and initiate healthy debate on Kashmir issue in the parliament, but they disappointed" the minster said.

They are again gathering to save their fathers, he said and added the process of country's development would continue under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government had put the country's economy on the path of stability and taking steps to strengthen the institutions.

He said the slogan of PTI government is to build Pakistan on principles & guidelines laid down by the Holy prophet PBUH for the first Muslim state of Madinah.