UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Must Continue To Monitor Situation In IIOJK: FO Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Int'l community must continue to monitor situation in IIOJK: FO Spokesperson

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said that the international community must continue to closely monitor the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIIOJK) and urge India to respect its international obligations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday said that the international community must continue to closely monitor the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIIOJK) and urge India to respect its international obligations.

"Pakistan remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights, in line with our national legal framework and international obligations," he said in response to media queries on the recent US State Department Human Rights Report.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson mentioned that a series of legislative, administrative and policy measures as well as institutional reforms had been introduced in the country with special focus on vulnerable groups, to ensure the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by all Pakistani citizens.

"The Report's findings of the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK and the culture of impunity prevailing there, echoes the concerns of the UN human rights machinery especially the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders and others," he added. Pakistan believed that the global human rights agenda was better served through constructive engagement and by following the principles of objectivity and non-politicization, the Spokesperson remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

Karachi Port Trust

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Agrees on Gradual Increase in Oil Production ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry providing technical support to NC ..

4 minutes ago

GB Assembly members takes out a rally for promotio ..

4 minutes ago

US Drug Maker Price Gouges Consumers With Medicine ..

8 minutes ago

US Not Sincere When Claims Withdrawing Troops From ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.