Int'l Community Must Help Afghanistan To Avert Humanitarian Crisis: Dr Moeed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:25 PM

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday emphasised that the international community must support Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis in the region

In his interview to BBC Radio on the situation in Afghanistan, the NSA said Pakistan has so far helped evacuate more than 7,000 people from Afghanistan and was issuing visas on arrival to those coming from Afghanistan.

In his interview to BBC Radio on the situation in Afghanistan, the NSA said Pakistan has so far helped evacuate more than 7,000 people from Afghanistan and was issuing visas on arrival to those coming from Afghanistan.

Dr. Moeed underlined that it was wrong to blame Pakistan for the situation in Afghanistan as it was badly affected by war in Afghanistan.

The international community should support Afghanistan in the political and economic sectors, he added.

The NSA said leaving Afghanistan by the international community would lead to crisis in the region.

The international community should support Afghan people to bring stability to Afghanistan, he highlighted.

