Int’l community must play active role in getting stopped Israeli atrocities on in Gaza: Asma Butt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Dolphin Communication Ms Asma Butt on Wednesday urged the international community to play its active role in getting stopped Israeli atrocities on Palestinians in Gaza.

The United Nations should exercise its powers and demand strict action from the International Court of Justice against the aggressor state, she said in a statement.

Asma Butt said that Palestine - a Muslim country in general and Gaza in particular had been a victim of Israeli oppression for a long time, with thousands of people martyred, disabled and made homeless, and children separated from their parents forever.

The cowardly Israeli forces were not even sparing unarmed Muslims who took refuge in hospitals and educational institutions, she added.

Asma Butt urged the Muslim countries to unite raise their voices against Israeli atrocities on the Gaza people.

