Int'l Community Must Play Effective Role On Kashmir Issue: Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Int'l community must play effective role on Kashmir issue: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that fascist Indian government had threatened not only the regional peace but also the world peace, therefore, international community must play its effective role to resolve Kashmir issue.

Talking to Ambassador of Portuguese Republic in Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho here, he added that Pakistan was a peaceful country which sacrificed a lot to maintain world peace.

During the meeting, the governor briefed the envoy about Kashmir issue, regional situation and Pakistan's role in war on terror, besides discussing bilateral relations of both countries.

The governor added that Pakistan wanted to strengthen its relations with all its neighbors and friendly countries. "We demand the international community to take notice of Indian brutality in Occupied Kashmir," he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said, "Today, Pakistan has business and investment- friendly environment and I hope, Portuguese investors and businessmen will also benefit from the investment and business opportunities in Pakistan."

