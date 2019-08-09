(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the international community must play its role to stop India from irresponsible and unilateral actions for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He stated this in his telephone call to King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The prime minister apprised the Bahraini king of the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Indian violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned and rejected the announcement made by the Government of India and underlined that they were in violation of UNSC resolutions.

He stressed that the IoK was an internationally recognized disputed territory and no unilateral step by the Indian government could change the disputed status as maintained in the UNSC resolutions.

The King of Bahrain said that his government was closely monitoring the developments in the IoK with deep concern and hoped that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.