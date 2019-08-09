UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Must Play Role To Stop India From Unilateral Actions For Regional Peace: Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:51 PM

Int'l community must play role to stop India from unilateral actions for regional peace: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the international community must play its role to stop India from irresponsible and unilateral actions for maintaining peace and stability in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the international community must play its role to stop India from irresponsible and unilateral actions for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He stated this in his telephone call to King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The prime minister apprised the Bahraini king of the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Indian violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned and rejected the announcement made by the Government of India and underlined that they were in violation of UNSC resolutions.

He stressed that the IoK was an internationally recognized disputed territory and no unilateral step by the Indian government could change the disputed status as maintained in the UNSC resolutions.

The King of Bahrain said that his government was closely monitoring the developments in the IoK with deep concern and hoped that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Bahrain All From Government

Recent Stories

First ever softball coaching clinic in Pakistan to ..

21 seconds ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission, NCT discuss health i ..

23 seconds ago

Operation being launched against land-grabbers acr ..

24 seconds ago

Pakistan will not budge from principled stand on K ..

26 seconds ago

India’s lunacy brings South Asia at brink of war ..

28 minutes ago

Huawei Developer Conference 2019 – Build Ecosyst ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.