ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday underscored that the international community had a responsibility in raising awareness about India's crimes against humanity and putting pressure on India for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

He was talking to a cross-party delegation of UK parliamentarians, led by Ms. Debbie Abrahams, Chair of All-Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), which called on him.

The prime minister said Pakistan believed that a just and lasting solution of the J&K dispute was essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and inalienable right of self-determination.

Imran Khan commended the Group's consistent focus on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and noted the important contribution made by its earlier reports on the human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The prime minister apprised the delegation of dire human rights and humanitarian conditions in the IOJ&K in the aftermath of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

He underlined that eight million Kashmiris were under a military siege for the last six months, with all their rights and freedoms taken away.

The prime minister also highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership's belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

He further underlined that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party government's Hindutva ideology was squeezing the Kashmiris in IOJ&K on the one hand and constricting the space for India's minorities on the other hand.

The prime minister also highlighted that India could resort to a "false flag" operation in order to divert international attention from its unacceptable actions in the IOJ&K.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir is a cross-party group of parliamentarians in the British Parliament. The delegation comprised members of parliament from across the United Kingdom and includes MPs Debbie Abrahams, Imran Hussain, Sarah Britcliffe, James Daly,Tahir Ali, Judith Cummins, Mark Eastwood, Lord Qurban Hussain, and Yasmine Dar, Member National Executive Committee (NEC) of Labour Party.