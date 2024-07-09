Int'l Community Must Recognize Pakistan For Hosting Huge Refugee Population: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the international community to recognize the burden being shouldered by Pakistan while hosting such a large refugee population and demonstrate collective responsibility.
The prime minister, in a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi at the PM House, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to address the protection and safety needs of people in vulnerable situations and underscored that the international community needed to be mindful of the socio-economic challenges and security threats being faced by Pakistan in this regard, according to a PM Office press release.
While recalling Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with UNHCR, the prime minister appreciated the UN agency’s support to Pakistan in hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades.
He noted that despite numerous challenges, Pakistan had hosted Afghan refugees with exemplary respect and dignity.
He sought UNHCR’s support in mobilizing adequate resources to supplement Pakistan’s efforts in this regard and urged the UN body to play its role in promoting durable solutions to address the situation of Afghan refugees, including through safe and dignified return and reintegration in their homeland, as well as third-country relocation.
The UN High Commissioner expressed gratitude for Pakistan's generosity and hospitality in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past many decades and assured that UNHCR would continue to work closely with Pakistan to fulfill the basic needs of the Afghan refugees.
UN High Commissioner Grandi is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan from July 7-9, 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 July 2024
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Blind murder case solved, two held
Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting
Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Specialised Healthcare dept promotes 15 associate professors9 hours ago
-
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 202411 hours ago
-
Paediatrician for taking precautionary measures to avoid water born diseases11 hours ago
-
MQM-P sets up online complaint cell for public11 hours ago
-
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 202411 hours ago
-
Blind murder case solved, two held11 hours ago
-
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram11 hours ago
-
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting11 hours ago
-
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed11 hours ago
-
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur11 hours ago
-
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief11 hours ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern over misuse of social m ..11 hours ago