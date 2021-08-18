UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Must Stay Engaged To Support Afghan People Economically: PM

Int'l community must stay engaged to support Afghan people economically: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that as Pakistan was reaching out to all Afghan leaders, the international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

The Prime Minister stated this as he received a telephone call from German Chancellor Ms Angela Merkel. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.  The Prime Minister underscored the immense importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

 He also stressed that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The Prime Minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. He added that Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations from Afghanistan.

Bilaterally, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany. He added that Pakistan looked forward to enhance collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest.

