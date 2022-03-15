UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Must Take Effective Notice Of India's Belligerence: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 07:15 PM

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, has said that the international community must take serious notice of the Indian government's belligerence and its war frenzy attitude that continue to pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region

The AJK President made these views while addressing a crowded press conference at Aiwan-e-Sadr Muzaffarabad. Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed were also present on the occasion.

Referring to the recent incident of a missile "accidentally" fired into Pakistan's Mian Channu area, the AJK president said that mishap amply demonstrates the existing threat to the region's peace and security from India.Barrister Chaudhry further said that India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir.

Leaving the two nuclear powers to their fate, he said, was tantamount to endangering peace in the region. "The international community should not leave the two nuclear powers to their fate, but should play its effective role in resolving the Kashmir issue that has been the cause and consequence of tension in the region", he added.

Barrister Chaudhary said that India was hell bent on crushing the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self determination by using its military might.

Terming Indian state terrorism an existential threat to Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir, he said, "More than 900,000 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir are persecuting the Kashmiri people".The Indian troops, he said, were engaged in war crimes but it was quite unfortunate that the world was watching the gory death dance in Kashmir like a silent spectator.

Stressing the need for exposing Indian war crimes, the President said that the government of the Base camp (AJK) had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to divert world attention towards the widespread human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces.

He said that holding an All Parties Kashmir Rally at Muzaffarabad on March 17 was part of this campaign to sensitize the international community.

He was of the view that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle by the dint of force. He said that the struggle against India would continue at all fronts unless the dispute was settled in line with UNSC resolutions.

