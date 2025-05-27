Open Menu

Int'l Community Must Take Note Of Modi's Provocative Anti-Pakistan Remarks: FO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:00 AM

Int'l community must take note of Modi's provocative anti-Pakistan remarks: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday said that the hate-driven invocation of violence in the recent remarks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's was deeply disturbing, urging the international community to take serious note of India’s escalating rhetoric, undermining regional stability and the prospects for lasting peace.

"Pakistan has taken note of the recent remarks by the Prime Minister of India, delivered in Gujarat with the theatrical flourish of a campaign rally rather than the sobriety expected of the leader of a nuclear-armed state. The hate-driven invocation of violence in his remarks is deeply disturbing, not only for its content but for the dangerous precedent it sets in a region already burdened by volatility. We regret the continued erosion of maturity and decorum in Indian statecraft," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that such statements blatantly violated the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, which obliged member states to resolve disputes peacefully and to refrain from the threat or use of force against the sovereignty or political independence of other states.

"Pakistan views these remarks as a reckless provocation, intended to distract from the ongoing human rights abuses and demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir."

He said that Pakistan’s record as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping and its consistent cooperation in global counter-terrorism efforts spoke louder than any hostile soundbite. If extremism is indeed a concern for the Indian government, it would do well to turn inward — toward the alarming rise of majoritarianism, religious intolerance, and the systematic disenfranchisement of minorities under the increasingly brutal Hindutva ideology, the spokesperson added.

He reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to peace based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. However, any threat to its security or territorial integrity will be met with firm and proportionate measures, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, he added.

Recent Stories

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

6 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

6 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

8 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

8 hours ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kama ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of Kamaluddin Azfar

8 hours ago
 Schneider Electric launches AED100 million educati ..

Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..

8 hours ago
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign lett ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..

8 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit receptio ..

Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia

8 hours ago
 PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, ..

PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Da ..

Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Ra ..

8 hours ago
 UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Min ..

UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup

9 hours ago
 World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Ma ..

World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Malik

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan