MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 13 (APP) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regional president and senior minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Government Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Sunday said that the landing of Indian missile into Pakistani territory was proof that India was an irresponsible country and its nuclear and missile technology programme were only flawed.

In a statement, he said that the government of Pakistan had shown great patience on Indian missile falling in Mian Channu and it was a time for the international community to think about how irresponsible the Indian states were.

He said that in response to an Indian missile, dozens of missiles could have been fired on Indian soil but Pakistani forces demonstrated that they were peace-loving.

Illyas said that the international community should take notice of India's irresponsible behaviour and its defective missile programme and ban it so that no such incident could happen in future.

He added that the Pakistani forces were not only vigilant but also ready to make any sacrifice for the defence of the country. "Pakistan's defence programme is equipped with the world's most advanced and state-of-the-art technology," he added.