UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Must Take Notice Of India's Defective Missile Programme: Tanveer Ilyas:

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Int'l community must take notice of India's defective missile programme: Tanveer Ilyas:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 13 (APP) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regional president and senior minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Government Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Sunday said that the landing of Indian missile into Pakistani territory was proof that India was an irresponsible country and its nuclear and missile technology programme were only flawed.

In a statement, he said that the government of Pakistan had shown great patience on Indian missile falling in Mian Channu and it was a time for the international community to think about how irresponsible the Indian states were.

He said that in response to an Indian missile, dozens of missiles could have been fired on Indian soil but Pakistani forces demonstrated that they were peace-loving.

Illyas said that the international community should take notice of India's irresponsible behaviour and its defective missile programme and ban it so that no such incident could happen in future.

He added that the Pakistani forces were not only vigilant but also ready to make any sacrifice for the defence of the country. "Pakistan's defence programme is equipped with the world's most advanced and state-of-the-art technology," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Technology Nuclear Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

23 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

1 day ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

1 day ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>