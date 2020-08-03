UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Need To Influence India To Stop Atrocities In IIOJK: Jaipal Chhabria

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Int'l community need to influence India to stop atrocities in IIOJK: Jaipal Chhabria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Commission for Minorities Jaipal Chhabria on Monday appealed the international community to intervene and influence India to stop atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In a video message regarding Youm-e-Istehsal, he said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to United Nations resolutions.

Jaipal said the Indian Government on August 5, 2019 illegally revoked Article 370 and since then scores of Kashmiri people have been killed, women molested, human rights activists abducted by the Indian forces.

Communication services have been suspended by the fascist Modi Government to hide its cruel face from the world which was not possible in this era.

He said the Modi Government revoked the Article 370 with an intention to turn Kashmiris into a minority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken number of positive steps for the development of peace among both the countries and those have been appreciated world wide.On the other hand,Modi has been exposed and the perception of India being secular state has changed.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan World United Nations Minority Jammu August Women 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

41 minutes ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.