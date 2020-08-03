KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Commission for Minorities Jaipal Chhabria on Monday appealed the international community to intervene and influence India to stop atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In a video message regarding Youm-e-Istehsal, he said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to United Nations resolutions.

Jaipal said the Indian Government on August 5, 2019 illegally revoked Article 370 and since then scores of Kashmiri people have been killed, women molested, human rights activists abducted by the Indian forces.

Communication services have been suspended by the fascist Modi Government to hide its cruel face from the world which was not possible in this era.

He said the Modi Government revoked the Article 370 with an intention to turn Kashmiris into a minority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken number of positive steps for the development of peace among both the countries and those have been appreciated world wide.On the other hand,Modi has been exposed and the perception of India being secular state has changed.