Int'l Community Need To Take Notice Of Israeli Terrorism : Mahmmod Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:18 PM

Int'l community need to take notice of Israeli terrorism : Mahmmod Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday said government and people of the province would continue supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle for right to self-determination and to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters in the wake on Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday said government and people of the province would continue supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle for right to self-determination and to show solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters in the wake on Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement on the occasion of Palestine solidarity day being observed across the country today (May 21), he said that Pakistan strongly condemned atrocities committed by the Israeli military in Gaza and other occupied territories.

He said that attacks and targeting innocent Palestinian civilians by Israel was a war crime and state terrorism.

Chief Minister said that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, political and diplomatic support to Palestinian people in their just struggle.

He said that international community and world organizations should take notice of Israeli state terrorism and take steps to stop atrocities against innocent people.

