Int'l Community Needs To Turn Solidarity For Flood-hit People Into Action: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 11:31 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday emphasized the international community to realize their sentiments of solidarity for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan into action for much-needed relief and rehabilitation of the suffering humanity.

The prime minister, who is currently on a US visit to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, told a private television channel (Geo news) that he had "encouraging" interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the 193-member world body.

He mentioned his bilateral meetings with Austrian chancellor and Spanish counterpart Pedro Snchez and others, saying the objective was to sensitize the international community at the United Nations platform about the devastation caused by the disastrous floods in Pakistan.

He said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his address at the high-level debate on the issues of global peace and security, particularly mentioned Pakistan "thrice" to highlight the worrisome situation caused by the climate change-induced floods.

He said the UN chief also talked about showing solidarity with the flood-hit Pakistan. However, that solidarity needed to be turned into actions, he added.

Asked whether the Kashmir issue, besides floods, would also be part of his speech at the UNGA, the prime minister replied, "Why not."

