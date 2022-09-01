Int’l community pledges support to help flood victims: FO Spokesperson

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has said that a large number of countries and international organizations have pledged support and are extending cash or in-kind assistance to help the flood affected people of Pakistan.

Responding to a question during his weekly news briefing, he said we have received flood relief goods through 21 flights notably from Turkey, UAE and China and there are trains from Turkey also. He said these air bridges are expected to continue in the coming days and weeks.

The Spokesperson said tents and shelter are the utmost need of the flood-hit people.

He said tents and shelter are the significant component of the assistance to be received from China, the UAE, and Turkiye in coming days. Besides, local production of tents is also at its peak to ensure provision of shelter to the flood victims.

Asim Iftikhar also informed that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be visiting Pakistan on 9th of this month. He said it will be an important visit to express solidarity and international community's support for Pakistan at this difficult time. He said the Secretary General will hold meeting with Pakistani leadership as well as visit the flood-hit areas of the country.