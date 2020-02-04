Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shamim Aftab Tuesday urged the world community to compel India to implement resolutions passed by the United Nations for resolving Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shamim Aftab Tuesday urged the world community to compel India to implement resolutions passed by the United Nations for resolving Kashmir issue.

Kashmir is a core issue between Pakistan and India and Implementation of UN resolutions for resolving the issue became a voice of today, she said while addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Press Club.

PTI Northern Punjab leaders Nargis Jabeen, Rabia Akhtar, Parveen Khan, Samina Saleem, Shazia Attique and Naeem Gul were also present on the occasion.

Shamim Aftab urged the international community to press India for resolving the issue and give Kashmiri's their right of self-determination, she added.

She praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir dispute in true spirit.

She denounced Indian atrocities in Kashmir, saying, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Shamim said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would be liberated from Indian occupation.