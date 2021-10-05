UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Fully Support Afghan People At This Critical Juncture: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Int'l community should fully support Afghan people at this critical juncture: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Afghanistan required immediate provision of humanitarian assistance and that the international community should fully support the Afghan people at this critical juncture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Afghanistan required immediate provision of humanitarian assistance and that the international community should fully support the Afghan people at this critical juncture.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said this as he received Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani here.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister underscored the need for close coordination for the mutual advantage of the two countries and the region.

He stressed the importance of continued economic engagement with Afghanistan to avert economic collapse, which could lead to refugee influx and regional instability.

Recalling fraternal relations between the two countries, the Foreign Minister remarked that the recent high-level exchanges had further reinforced existing ties.

He emphasized early implementation of the steps, agreed during Prime Minister's meeting with President Raisi on the margins of SCO Summit in Dushanbe.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need for regular convening of institutional frameworks to boost trade and economic relations.

He said that the upcoming session of Joint Trade Committee would provide further impetus to efforts for strengthening economic linkages.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Iran for its steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir, especially at the Supreme Leader level.

He underlined that Iran's support was reassuring to the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The Deputy Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for receiving him.

He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared objectives in the region.

He said that Foreign Minister Dr. Amir Abdollahian looked forward to his visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Iran Visit Jammu Dushanbe Lead Shanghai Cooperation Organization Refugee

Recent Stories

US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's ..

US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Wee ..

2 minutes ago
 France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citize ..

France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Involvement - Economy Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister terms party workers, office bearers ..

Chief Minister terms party workers, office bearers an asset

2 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan ..

Stoltenberg Says Reports of US Leaving Afghanistan Without Consulting NATO Factu ..

10 minutes ago
 Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

Journalism important pillar of state: SACM

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed loc ..

Chief Minister directs early finalize proposed local govt draft

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.