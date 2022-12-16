UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Help Go After Backers, Financers Of Terrorism In Pakistan: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Int'l community should help go after backers, financers of terrorism in Pakistan: Bilawal

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged the international community to help Pakistan combating and go after those who backed, supported, financed and facilitated terrorism in Pakistan.

The foreign minister, in a press briefing, after he hosted the Ministerial Conference of G-77 Plus China here, apprised the media of a dossier issued by Pakistan containing the pieces of evidence of Indian involvement in a terror attack in Johar Town area of Lahore in 2021.

He said Pakistan had also sought the United Nations to list four individuals associated with the attack in Pakistan which was aimed at targeting Pakistan's economic engagement with China under One Belt and One Road Initiative.

He said a former Indian National Security Advisor was also on record to have confessed the Indian backing of terrorism in Pakistan.

Calling upon the Indian government to end such tactics, the foreign minister said the terrorists would not be content to attack only Pakistan rather one day they would hit India too.

To a question, he said "Osama Bin Laden is dead but the Butcher of Gujarat is alive and the prime minister of India. This the prime minister and foreign minister of RSS which derives inspiration from Hitler." He said the RSS did not believe in the ideology of Gandhi but instead treated his killer as a hero.

"We should finally work together to put an end to this longstanding point of irritation between the two countries… Let us look to the future and ensure to going forward," he remarked.

He told the media that in an open debate held on Wednesday, Pakistan had sought reforms and emphasised that permanent members had been unable to address the host of issues at the UN which necessitated the further democratisation of the world body.

Regarding the UNSC's meeting on counter-terrorism, he said it could have been more "inclusive and transparent" if it was held as an open debate allowing all countries, particularly like Pakistan to share its experiences and strategy to defeat terrorism.

He said Pakistan was proud to have fulfilled two action plans of the FATF simultaneously and owing to the very achievement, Pakistan aspired to become the FATF member to share its experiences with other countries.

He called for the world to move away from the Islamophobic narrative and framing of terrorism as terrorism knew no religion or boundaries.

He said instead of knowing Muslims as a victim of terrorism, they were defined by those who carried out the attaks because the perpetrators were Muslims.

He said as per statistics, more Muslims were killed in terrorist attacks from 2001 to 2022.

About the flood-caused devastation in Pakistan, the foreign minister told the media that many parts of Sindh and Balochistan were yet under water.

He said the flood-hit areas were faced with climate, health and education emergency with malaria spreading and 47% of schools infrastructure partly or completely damaged.

He thanked the UN Secretary-General, who would co-host a conference in Geneva on January 9, for building climate resilience of Pakistan.

Coming to Afghanistan, the foreign minister called for the international community to engage with the Afghan government and also emphasised the measures to address the challenging economic situation of the war-torn country deteriorated by the frozen assets and closed banking channels.

However, he also urged the Afghan government to fulfill its commitment with the international community for the rights of women and girls' education.

\more

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister World United Nations Education Osama Bin Laden Water China Road Geneva Adolf Hitler January Women Financial Action Task Force Muslim Media All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

2 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

2 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

2 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

2 hours ago
 France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water trea ..

France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water treatment Project

2 hours ago
 Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.