Int’l community should honor its commitments regarding climate change: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday called upon the international community to honor the commitments made in the Paris Agreement and on the occasions of COP27 and COP28.

“The international community should honor their commitments so that the lives and property of people could be protected by building climate resilient infrastructure,” said the minister while talking to the media during his visit to the Pakistan’s Pavilion at COP29 in Baku.

Flanked by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and a young climate activist Zunaira, Atta Tarar said the climate change is the biggest threat to the lives and property of the people in Pakistan and the government has been taking concerted measures to protect the people and culture from its affects.

The minister cited the recent flash floods due to heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan, and melting glaciers due to the global warming as an example. “The climate change is affecting our people, rendering them shelter less and damaging their crops and livestock,” he added.

He said Pakistan has only been contributing 0.

5 per cent to the carbon emissions, while there were other countries that had major contribution in this regard.

As regards the Pakistan’s pavilion, he termed it vibrant which has been receiving people of international stature who were being sensitized about the damage unleashed by the climate change on Pakistan, and also about the need for establishing the climate finance fund for the country.

To a query, he said every country should have climate finance strategy which would enable donor agencies and developed countries to fund the vulnerable countries as per the existing structure.

The Minister also introduced to the media the young climate activist from Balochistan , saying Zunaira is a voice of Balochistan.

He said Zunaira has been highlighting climate change effects on education in Balochistan. She is an accomplished individual who has contributed to policy paper of the United Nations.

The government, he said, would provide her full support so that she could represent Pakistan including Balochistan at international fora.

“We are proud of you and keep up the good work,” he said while appreciating her and calling her as bright future of Pakistan.