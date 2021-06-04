(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Friday said the global warming was threat to human beings across the world and it was imperative for all countries to make conscious efforts to adopt an environmental friendly atmosphere.

In his message in connection with World Environment Day, he said there was still time to take immediate and timely steps at the national and international levels to protect the natural environment, otherwise environmental pollution could endanger the future of all mankind.

He said that in order to control environmental pollution, we need to create awareness among the people about the importance of trees as they play a key role in restoring the environment.

The governor maintained that planting more and more trees and taking proper care of them would not only improve the weather but also save the labor and resources of the concerned national and international organizations from being wasted.

Amanullah Yasinzai said the forests had most importance for environment, adding that generally, a country should have 25 percent forest cover to meet its environmental, economic and social needs.

He said Pakistan has taken exemplary steps to address the threats posed by environmental pollution which was being highly appreciated at the international level. This year, Pakistan is honored to host the World Environment Day in recognition of Pakistan's eco-friendly efforts, he noted.

He urged all those connected with the media to create a sense of importance and usefulness of trees and increase fertility among the people, especially children.

The governor said that in the last few years, according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, millions of trees have been planted across the country which were imparting very positive result.

He also expressed confidence that with the steps taken to restore the natural environment in the country and the province, we would be able to reduce the falling ground water level, drought and the harmful effects of climate change.