UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Move Forward In Consultation With New Afghan Govt: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:42 PM

Int'l community should move forward in consultation with new Afghan govt: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said the international community should move forward in consultation with the new Afghan government and play its positive role in achieving peace and stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said the international community should move forward in consultation with the new Afghan government and play its positive role in achieving peace and stability.

The NSA expressed these views in his article published in the leading American journal Foreign Affairs.

Dr Moeed said there was no military solution to conflict in Afghanistan as Pakistan kept on warning the United States (US) about the failure of a military solution to Afghan issue.

He said unrest in Afghanistan would have devastating effects on the Afghan people, adding, "Pakistan and neighboring countries will also be affected from chaos in the region.

" Pakistan, he said, had paid a heavy price for the US war on terror whereas over 50 militant groups came into existence in that regard. "These terrorist groups targeted Pakistan for cooperating with the US," he added.

Dr Moeed highlighted that Pakistan was still hosting almost four million Afghan refugees at the moment.

"Detachment from Afghanistan is not an option for Pakistan whereas stability in Afghanistan is important for regional connectivity with Central Asia, this is our vision," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Price United States From Government Refugee Asia Million

Recent Stories

10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

4 minutes ago
 Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

4 minutes ago
 Gomal University offers admission in BS Hons, shor ..

Gomal University offers admission in BS Hons, short courses

4 minutes ago
 ECC approves allocation of 190,000 MT wheat to Uti ..

ECC approves allocation of 190,000 MT wheat to Utility Stores

4 minutes ago
 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear E ..

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Says No Nuclear Emergencies After Earthquake

16 minutes ago
 Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: For ..

Soft loans of Rs 2.60 bln disbursed under KJP: Fortnight Report

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.