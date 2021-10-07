(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday said the international community should move forward in consultation with the new Afghan government and play its positive role in achieving peace and stability.

The NSA expressed these views in his article published in the leading American journal Foreign Affairs.

Dr Moeed said there was no military solution to conflict in Afghanistan as Pakistan kept on warning the United States (US) about the failure of a military solution to Afghan issue.

He said unrest in Afghanistan would have devastating effects on the Afghan people, adding, "Pakistan and neighboring countries will also be affected from chaos in the region.

" Pakistan, he said, had paid a heavy price for the US war on terror whereas over 50 militant groups came into existence in that regard. "These terrorist groups targeted Pakistan for cooperating with the US," he added.

Dr Moeed highlighted that Pakistan was still hosting almost four million Afghan refugees at the moment.

"Detachment from Afghanistan is not an option for Pakistan whereas stability in Afghanistan is important for regional connectivity with Central Asia, this is our vision," he concluded.