UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Not Forget Its Responsibility Towards People Of IIOJK: Air Chief

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Int'l community should not forget its responsibility towards people of IIOJK: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sindhu Thursday said international community should not forget its responsibility towards the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

" We will continue to pursue a firm policy of political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IIOJ&K in their struggle for the right to self-determination," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Moral

Recent Stories

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

16 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

16 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

20 minutes ago
 UVAS VC launched monsoon tree plantation Campaign ..

UVAS VC launched monsoon tree plantation Campaign to promote greenery under Prim ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.