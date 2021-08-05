ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sindhu Thursday said international community should not forget its responsibility towards the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

" We will continue to pursue a firm policy of political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IIOJ&K in their struggle for the right to self-determination," he said.