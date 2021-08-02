UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Play Its Role For Granting Rights To Oppressed Kashmiris: Dewan

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Int'l community should play its role for granting rights to oppressed Kashmiris: Dewan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan on Monday condemning the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said that international community should play its role for granting the right of self-determination to Kashmiris in the light of United Nations resolutions.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan saluted the unwavering commitment of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination, adding that Kashmiris asked the question to the international community that why were they being deprived of their fundamental rights.

The international community, as well as the global human rights bodies, should play their effective role to stop the worst ever brutalities being committed by the occupied Indian armed forces, he added.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan said that it was regrettable that the Modi government had turned the Occupied Kashmir into world's biggest jail with its unconstitutional tactics.

He said that India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right to independence by illegally changing the status of Occupied Kashmir.

He said that life in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), remained paralyzed due to restrictions and gag on internet and most of cellular services since revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019 while the Indian government had also increased deployment of troops in the region.

The newly elected MLA said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were striving for their survival and freedom as Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of Indian partition. The Kashmiris have written a new history with their blood which was unique and unprecedented, he added.

Dewan said that Pakistanis were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren, adding thatPrime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum.

