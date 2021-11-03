(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said the world should come forward to support Afghan government absence of which might result in severe crisis for the newly established regime of the neighbouring country.

While talking to Radio Pakistan the current affairs programme, he said it was the responsibility of western countries to support the Afghan people in provision of food and improve the infrastructure in the war-torn country.

"In my opinions, the world must respect the sovereignty and integrity of Afghanistan and no one should dictate the Afghan people and let them decide their future", he commented.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the few leaders in the world who always urged that there was no military solution of Afghanistan issue and negotiation was the only way forward, adding, at last the world should acknowledge the narrative of Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.