UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Play Role For Granting Right To Kashmiris: Musarrat Jamshed Cheema

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Int'l community should play role for granting right to Kashmiris: Musarrat Jamshed Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab government's Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Tuesday condemning the genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said that international community should play its role for granting the right to Kashmiris to identify their political future in the light of United Nations resolutions.

Talking to APP here, she said it was regrettable that the Modi government had turned the IIOJK into world's biggest jail with its unconstitutional tactics, adding that India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right to independence by illegally changing the constitutional status of IIOJK.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums, adding that the Kashmiri Muslims were facing a complete lockdown including communications blackout since revocation of Kashmir special status on August 5, 2019.

The international community, as well as the global human rights bodies, should play their effective role to stop the worst brutalities being committed by the occupied Indian armed forces, she added.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that the people of IIOJK were striving for their survival and freedom as Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of Indian subcontinent partition.

She said that Pakistani people were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

She said that independent media was not being given access to report brutalities from IIOJK which was clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, adding that the brutalities being committed in IIOJK had exposed real face of Indian government.

She said that Indian cruelty and oppression against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in IIOJK had put the peace of the region at stake.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Punjab Jail Jammu Independence Jamshed August 2019 Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

6 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations ..

Germany's Laschet Faces New Plagiarism Allegations Days After Admitting to 'Mist ..

6 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chai ..

Court grants interim bail to former PbBC vice chairman in fake degree case

6 minutes ago
 China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

16 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

16 minutes ago
 UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death ..

UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death Being Investigated - Spokesper ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.