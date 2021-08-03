LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab government's Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Tuesday condemning the genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said that international community should play its role for granting the right to Kashmiris to identify their political future in the light of United Nations resolutions.

Talking to APP here, she said it was regrettable that the Modi government had turned the IIOJK into world's biggest jail with its unconstitutional tactics, adding that India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right to independence by illegally changing the constitutional status of IIOJK.

She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums, adding that the Kashmiri Muslims were facing a complete lockdown including communications blackout since revocation of Kashmir special status on August 5, 2019.

The international community, as well as the global human rights bodies, should play their effective role to stop the worst brutalities being committed by the occupied Indian armed forces, she added.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that the people of IIOJK were striving for their survival and freedom as Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of Indian subcontinent partition.

She said that Pakistani people were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

She said that independent media was not being given access to report brutalities from IIOJK which was clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, adding that the brutalities being committed in IIOJK had exposed real face of Indian government.

She said that Indian cruelty and oppression against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in IIOJK had put the peace of the region at stake.