ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Monday urged the International community to play its due role for stopping genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing at a Policy Seminar on "Annexation of Occupied Kashmir by Modi's India: Challenges and Response" arranged by Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate at PIPS on Monday, she said India was lying to review its NFU Policy, in fact there was No 'No First Use' policy of nuclear weapons on the part of India, said a press release.

Mazari said India had already begun an escalation ladder which could lead to a nuclear war. She said India had already changed its No First Use policy back in 2003 and the current statement of its Defence Minister was a mere lie.

The minister said India had spent 182 billion Dollars to develop and support its cold start doctrine. She warned that Pakistan had Nasr, a tactical missile, which enables Pakistan to respond India befittingly.

She said India was defying all international laws and conventions. Dr Mazari said that nuclear weapons were not just a flashpoint between the two countries but India had already started operationalizing what could become in future a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Shirin Mazari said that India had not just tried to review the No First Use policy and had done it earlier and by saying this repeatedly India was just trying to make a fool out of other nations.

She observed that changing the status or demography of an occupied state comes under war crimes under the Geneva Convention and India had committed a war crime by annexing IOK and had an agenda of ethnic cleansing.

India was slowly going up the escalation ladder and there had been a qualitative shift in the type of LoC violations, she added.

She said that India was developing the Bramos missile and this was an area of concern for Pakistan because it was a supersonic technology with very little response time.

She gave a quantitative analysis as to how India's military deployments had been engaged in being Pakistan specific. She observed that Pakistan's warnings of unintended consequences in case India initiated war need to be taken seriously by the international community.

Besides, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Syed Fakahr Imam, Chairman Kashmir Committee, Chairman of the Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed , Dr Faiz Naqshbandi and Dr Shamim Shawl from All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Dr Ijaz also spoke on the occasion.

The policy seminar was attended among others by Senators Dr Shehzad Waseem, Sitara Ayaz, Abdur Rehman Malik, Javed Abbasi, Azam Swati, Waleed Iqbal, Kashmir Committee Chairman MNA Syed Fakhar Imam, ambassadors, senior civil and military officials, politicians, civil society activists, students and media persons.