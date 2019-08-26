(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani Sunday said that the international community should play its role for Kashmiris' right of self-determination in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) .

Curfew continued for the last many days in Kashmir, creating shortage of food and medicines, he said while talking with notables of area after attending Quran Khawani of late Chaudhary Zafar Arain at Mouza Bheni Vehari Road.