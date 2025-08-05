(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan & SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam has urged the international community to play a role in a solid solution to the longstanding Kashmir issue in this region because no peace is possible in the region without a solution to the Kashmir issue.

The minister said that so so-called world's largest democratic state, India violating human rights continuously since August 5, 2019 adding that the international community should put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, the continued military siege for the last six years, and other atrocities in IIOJK.

Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs of turning the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK, he added.

Addressing the participants of the rally, he said that the abrogation of 370 and 35A was a major mistake of

India, it could not succeed in its nefarious designs.

The minister said that like other parts of the World, Kashmiris are observing Youme-e-Istehsal in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. Without a solution to the Kashmir issue there is peaceful environment is not possible in the region.

He said that the incumbent regime is highlighting the Kashmir issue at all appropriate global forums effectively.

Addressing the participants, the minister thanked the people for expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and urged the international community to put pressure on India to curb state terrorism, the continued military siege since 5th August 2019 and other atrocities in IIOJK. Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs of turning the Muslim majority into the minority in the IIOJK, he added.The participants were chanting slogans against India and carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans "Go India, Go Back", "Stop Killing in Kashmir and Stop HR Violation in Occupied Kashmir".

One minute’s silence was also observed in memory of the martyrs in Kashmir.

“Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

Qasim Noon MNA said that ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ was a somber occasion to recall India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). That day, India scrapped the special status of IIOJK and bifurcated it into two so-called ‘Union Territories’ to alter its internationally recognized disputed status and undermine the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leaders Abdul Hameed Lone, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, and government representatives participated in the rally.