UrduPoint.com

Int'l Community Should Play Role To Resolve Kashmir Dispute: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Int'l community should play role to resolve Kashmir dispute: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafiq on Saturday urged the international community to play an effective role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said Kashmir was a longstanding issue and it should be resolved according to the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

Addressing a function at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, he said Kashmir had become a flashpoint between Pakistan and India asking the United Nations for the implementation of its resolutions as per the aspirations of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)'s innocent people.

Sheikh Rashid said the fascist Modi regime in India was deliberately keeping the Kashmir dispute unresolved as part of its expansionist designs and motives in the region.

He said the Indian government after repealing article 35-A and 370 of its constitution had ripped of the special status of the IIOJK and turned the entire valley into the largest jail.

He strongly denounced the Indian atrocities being committed in the IIOJK against innocent and unarmed civilians. He said the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people would not go waste and they would get freedom from Indian occupation soon.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised his voice for the 'Kashmir cause' at all the international forums including UN General Assembly.

Member Provincial Assembly Farah Agha, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal, local political workers and people from different walks of life including students, teachers, artists, and lawyers participated in the event. 'one-minute silence' was observed to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. The students also presented Kashmiri songs and a tableau to mark the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Punjab Provincial Assembly Jail Lawyers Farah Rashid Jammu Rawalpindi Event All From Government

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Becomes a Successful Smartphone with Top ..

Vivo V23e Becomes a Successful Smartphone with Top-Notch Front Camera Features i ..

7 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

29 minutes ago
 Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

29 minutes ago
 Girl killed in road accident

Girl killed in road accident

29 minutes ago
 Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

30 minutes ago
 Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but ..

Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but not enough'

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>