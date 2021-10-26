Intl community should pressurize India to lift restrictions in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The international community should come forward and play its due role to pressurize Indian government to lift restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Member Punjab Assembly, Umar Tanveer Butt urged the world powers to play a role for resolution of the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

He said, people would observe October 27 as black day in Pakistan and AJK to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and to highlight Indian atrocities.

The people and the government of Pakistan would continue their moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of India-held Kashmir in their struggle against increasing Indian brutalities and violation of human rights, he added.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the brutalities being committed by the Indian Armed Forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums.

The Kashmiris were struggling to achieve their internationally acknowledged right to self-determination, the MPA added.

Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain said, the denial of the right to self-determination for the last seven decades raised questions about the conscience of the international community and the United Nations.

He said, the international community should break the silence and play its due role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions.

The VC PHA said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully internationalized the Kashmir issue at international fronts.

He said that the international human rights organizations should not remain silent spectators to the gross human rights violations in the occupied valley and play their role for resolution of the dispute.

He said, on October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which had been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

27th October 1947 was one of the darkest days of human history, he said adding, the day marked a grave human tragedy in IIOJK when 74 years ago, Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy the valley.

