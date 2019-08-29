ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday urged the international community to pressurize India to stop genocide in the occupied Kashmir.

"The international community have two major challenges, first how to stop genocide and the second how to stop establishing of new colonies by India in the valley," he said talking to ptv.

Sardar Masood said India wanted to forcefully grab the land owned by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and then settle Hindus there.

He said some 900,000 Indian armed troops had completely locked down the valley making all the basic amenities like health, education and food out of bound for the innocent Kashmiris.

He said it was a positive sign that along with the international community and media, voices from within India were being raised against the brutalities being perpetrated by the Modi-led government on the innocent Kashmiri people.

The entire Pakistani nation and the Kashmiris living across the globe were united for the cause of Kashmir, which was again a positive thing to counter Indian moves on different fronts, he added.

He said enactment of Article 370 of Indian constitution was in fact a pact between Sheikh Abdullah and Jawahar lal Nehru at the time of partition in 1947. The people were now comparing Nehru and Modi with each other as both had the same (anti-Muslim) ideology, he added.

Sardar Masood said under a plan Modi toppled Mehbooba Mufti's government in occupied Kashmir and did conduct new elections there as August 5 scrapping of Kashmir's special status by abrogation Article 370 was part of his game.

The International Law Tribunal should be approached to make a commission on the issue, he added.

The AJK president warned India that Pakistan had already fought wars with it and was now fully to counter its any misadventure.