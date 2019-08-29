UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Community Should Pressurize India To Stop Kashmiris' Genocide: Masood

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Int'l community should pressurize India to stop Kashmiris' genocide: Masood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday urged the international community to pressurize India to stop genocide in the occupied Kashmir.

"The international community have two major challenges, first how to stop genocide and the second how to stop establishing of new colonies by India in the valley," he said talking to ptv.

Sardar Masood said India wanted to forcefully grab the land owned by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and then settle Hindus there.

He said some 900,000 Indian armed troops had completely locked down the valley making all the basic amenities like health, education and food out of bound for the innocent Kashmiris.

He said it was a positive sign that along with the international community and media, voices from within India were being raised against the brutalities being perpetrated by the Modi-led government on the innocent Kashmiri people.

The entire Pakistani nation and the Kashmiris living across the globe were united for the cause of Kashmir, which was again a positive thing to counter Indian moves on different fronts, he added.

He said enactment of Article 370 of Indian constitution was in fact a pact between Sheikh Abdullah and Jawahar lal Nehru at the time of partition in 1947. The people were now comparing Nehru and Modi with each other as both had the same (anti-Muslim) ideology, he added.

Sardar Masood said under a plan Modi toppled Mehbooba Mufti's government in occupied Kashmir and did conduct new elections there as August 5 scrapping of Kashmir's special status by abrogation Article 370 was part of his game.

The International Law Tribunal should be approached to make a commission on the issue, he added.

The AJK president warned India that Pakistan had already fought wars with it and was now fully to counter its any misadventure.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Jammu Same Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Media Mufti All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

21 minutes ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

36 minutes ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

24 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

24 minutes ago

US Homeland Security Chief Visits El Salvador to A ..

24 minutes ago

Patients complain of deficient services at Pakista ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.