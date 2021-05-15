(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that responsibility rests on the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli aggression against innocent and unarmed Palestinians.

In a statement, he condemned Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians and expressed his serious concerns over the continued violence against oppressed Palestinians.

He said the Muslim countries should take immediate notice of the genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

According to international media, more than 140 Palestinians including children have been killed so far due to Israeli aggression.