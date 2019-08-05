UrduPoint.com
Int'l Community Should Take Notice Of Worsening IOK Situation: Shahid Malik

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Int'l community should take notice of worsening IOK situation: Shahid Malik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Shahid Malik Sunday said international community immediately should come forward to discuss the Kashmir issue as ground situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) was worsening with each passing day.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said there was an alarming situation in IOJ&K as India was trying to change its demography by suppressing the Muslims there.

He said India was trying to abolish Articles 35 and 370 of its constitution, which was another serious concern for the Kashmiri people as well as other stakeholders.

Shahid Malik said there was massive Indian troops deployment in the occupied valley, which was the largest one in the world.

The Indian forces were targeting by innocent Kashmiri, particularly women, children and the elderly, living across the Line of Control, by cluster bombs and the international community, including human rights organization and the United Nations should take notice of it.

He said US President Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir was a good step towards resolution of long outstanding dispute the two countries. Pakistan should exercise all available resources to highlight the situation in Kashmir without any delay, Shahid Malik stated.

Meanwhile, Editor Kashmir Times, Ano Radha Bhashan while talking to the news channel said abolishment of Article 370 by India would be an illegal act. Recent Indian activities in the Kashmir valley, including use of the cluster bombs, were unexpected for the common people, she added.

