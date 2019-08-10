Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the international community was supporting Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the international community was supporting Pakistan 's stance on the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach of promoting peace in the region was fully backed by the world, she said while talking to media persons here.

She said China proved that it had always stood with the truth and uprightness by again supporting Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue.

After long time, the Kashmir issue had been internationalized due President Donald Trump offer of mediation during Prime Imran Khan's visit to the United States, she added.

Dr Firdous said by playing the most condemned role in the region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved himself as the cruellest person of the history. However, the entire Pakistani nation stood united with their Kashmiri brethren to counter the extremist mindset of Modi, she added.

She said the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were not alone in the time of trial and their sacrifices would bear fruit as the hearts of Pakistani people beat with them.

T a question, the special assistant said,"We do not war, we want durable peace and good relations with our neighbours." However, Pakistan was ready to defend its every inch, she added.

She said the international community was expressing complete solidarity with Pakistan and the oppressed Kashmiri people, besides strongly condemning the Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley.

She said the Pakistani nation would observe its independence day on August 14 as Kashmir solidarity day and August 15 as a black day against the Indian state terrorism in the held valley. Black flags would be hoisted across Pakistan on August 15 while the people would wear black armbands, she added.

She said as the Kashmir dispute had become a flash point between the two nuclear states, the world community should pressurize India for its peaceful resolution as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Dr Firdous said as Sialkot was a gateway to Kashmir the supportive role of its people for the cause of Kashmiris would be brought to the fore.

She asked the Sialkot exporters to present the true case of Kashmir issue before the world while visiting foreign countries and expose the real face of India.

He also urged the factory workers to come on the roads on August 14 to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and observe August 15 as black day.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully taking Pakistan towards development and prosperity and asked the nation to stand behind him.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making hectic efforts to overcome trade and economic deficits, which it had inherited, she added.