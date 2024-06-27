Open Menu

Int'l Community To Take Practical Steps To Rescue Humanity From Destruction By India: Mir Zia Lango

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:10 AM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Home Minister Balochistan Mir Zia Lango Thursday urged the international community especially the United Nations (UN) to take practical steps against continued India's war crimes and rescue humanity from destruction as India is involved in all terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Talking to ptv news channel, he reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan's soil will not be used against any other

country, adding, the world should acknowledge the role of Pakistan in fight against terrorism and during this war we have lost many precious lives.

He said our brave security forces have made sacrifices for the sake of peace and those who are disturbing the peace of Balochistan have the backing of foreign countries.

He said Pakistan has never wished to indulge into arms race and always wish to foster peace and stability in the region.

The minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment that no area of Pakistan would be allowed to be used for exporting terrorism.

Replying to a question, he said that the government and the security forces are fully committed to continue intelligence-based operations to take the war against terror to its logical end.

